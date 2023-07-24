ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Workers with the Rochester Housing Authority and union members of Local 1635F marched and picketed downtown Monday, claiming they’ve been ignored by RHA management in contract negotiations.

Workers say they are looking for adequate pay, staffing, benefits, and safety.

The union president tells News 8 just last month, various employee cars were broken into in the parking lot, forcing many to spend their own time and money on repairs. The union claims management will not come to an agreement in the negotiation process. Now they’re declaring an impasse.

“We want a fair wage, and we want good benefits like health care,” said union president Michael Rivera. “We want —when individuals put 30 years into a place like this— they don’t have to sit there and suffer and worry about their own medical health insurance for themselves and their family.”

News 8 has reached out to RHA for comment, but have yet to hear back. We’re told a mediation session will happen with a state official Tuesday.