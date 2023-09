ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rope rescue at Durand Beach, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 2 p.m. Thursday. RFD said a woman fell while at the beach and called for help.

Crews used ropes to get down to her due to the location where she fell. The victim suffers minor injuries to her lower extremities.