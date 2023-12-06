ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday after what police called a “driving altercation” on Goodman Avenue in Rochester.

Officers were called to Veterans Park shortly after 2:00 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. According to investigators, the victim was involved in an argument with an unknown person when a fight broke out.

The victim received a cut to her upper body “by unknown means.” She was treated for what police said was a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect is not in custody.