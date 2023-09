ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital and a driver taken into police custody after a crash in Rochester Thursday.

According to police, a 29-year-old man hit a 27-year-old woman with a car around 4:45 p.m. on Arborwood Crescent. The woman was hospitalized with what investigators said were minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody. Police said it was not clear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.