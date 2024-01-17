ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lawsuit has been filed against the owners and security of the Main Street Armory in regards to a fatal trampling incident last Spring.

The lawsuit was filed by plaintiff Tiffany Baxtrum against former armory owner Scott Donaldson, Main Street Armory LLC., and Enterprise Security, alleging that their inaction led to her injuries.

According to the lawsuit, Baxtrum was at the armory on the night of March 5, 2023 during a concert. As the show was ending, the audience began to surge and rush toward the exit. Three people died and Baxtrum was one of the many audience members who was injured.

The lawsuit alleges that the owners and the security detail failed to complete their duty and maintain order during the incident.

Ever since the incident, the venue was shut down by the Rochester Police Department and later sold to a company. It has not been announced who the new owners of the company are.

The full complaint can be read below:

