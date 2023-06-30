ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters knocked down blaze at a home on Satura Avenue in the city Friday night.

The fire began in the basement.

Rochester fire officials on scene say one woman was inside at the time, but was able to safely make it out.

“We’re kind of on the outskirts so it took a little while for equipment to get here to back them up, but the first eight, nine firefighters that arrived did a phenomenal job of aggressively attacking the fire, and knocking it down,” RFD Battalion Chief Joe Luna said. “So by the time the rest of the troops got here, they had things pretty well down.”

The investigation is ongoing.