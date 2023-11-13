ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Harter Secrest and Emery Law Firm donated nearly 150 winter hats, and over 120 pairs of gloves to kids at School No. 54 in Rochester Monday morning.

It’s a generous gift that school leaders say makes a world of difference in the lives of students in the community.

“We’ve noticed that traditionally student attendance tends to drop off as the weather gets cold because our babies may not have means to have that warm coat, the boots the jacket, the hat,” said School No. 54 Assistant Principal Alison Schmitt.

We’re told this partnership between School No. 54 and the law firm is longstanding, as they’ve teamed up on a variety of other causes. Monday’s donation coincides with World Kindness Day.