ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Willow Domestic Violence Center announced in a press conference Monday morning that they will be collecting toys for this year’s Purple Box Campaign.

The center said that the campaign aims to help children and families feel a sense of normalcy during the holiday season. The collected toys will be donated to children staying at the center’s shelter.

The shelter houses children who have witnessed or experienced domestic violence — these kids are away from home and their friends. Tiffany Welch, the Chief Operation Officer of Willow Domestic Violence Center, explains that the campaign is important to these kids.

“This is more than just a toy drive,” Welch said. “It’s how our community communicates with our youngest survivors that they are okay and that they’re safe. That they are also loved and they are able to find love and peace this holiday season.”

If you are looking to make a donation to Willow Domestic Violence Center, you can do so on the center’s website or by clicking here.