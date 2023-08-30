ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — “We must stand together and not accept this violence which is out of control,” said Clay Harris with United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County.

Harris led a band of folks on Wednesday by the public market. Marching again, demanding action and accountability for the souls shot, stabbed, and killed on city streets.

“Anybody who wants to do harm to another person — we want you to stop. Stop shooting, stop killing,” he said.

This location — picked like all the others– because bloodshed has recently hit the pavement. A homicide just occurred near Beechwood and Hayward.

“It’s helping to galvanize the community together and get them roused to action,” said Marcus C. Williams. He said the violence actually impacts everyone.

“Even people that don’t think they’re being affected. It’s affecting small businesses, quality of life,” he said.

For some, like Randy Williams, the shootings and stabbings hit very close to home.

“The sad part is, I’ve lost three nephews in 20 years,” he said. He added this march is to show boots on the ground– and to showcase spirituality.

Clay Harris hosting another anti-violence March by the public market — in crowd Mark Assini, Marcus C Williams, Mary Coffey and others chanting “down with guns, up with hope” pic.twitter.com/25kvpbqvB4 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 30, 2023

Mary Coffey said the solution for this lies in creating more opportunities for young people. “So that our young men are not gobbled up with this drug world that controls our city,” she said.

Asa Adams feels young folks are taking notice of this anti-violence message. “Because they’re speaking out that something is very, very wrong,” said Adams.

Harris calling those young folks to action, in particular, those who are so vocal in Black Lives Matter. He wants to see more from that organization at the next march.

“If Black lives really mattered– we would really have thousands of people,” he said.

The next rally is due to take place on September 6th on Lyell and North Plymouth Avenues at 6:30pm.