ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the weather warming up for good now over the next several months, construction projects are back in full swing across Rochester.

For almost a decade, Nathaniel Johnson has operated his own business tailoring dresses right next to the Inner Loop. Although filling it will take years to complete, he believes it will be worth it to give more potential customers chances to live nearby and walk to his shop.

“More people over to this building to wonder what’s in here and once they see what we have to offer,” Johnson said. “I’m quite sure they’ll be coming back and anybody that’s coming over this way to be in here is going to benefit us.”

This part of the Inner Loop Transformation Project was made possible by $4 million in funding by Congress back in 2021. Along with another $100 million from New York State in last year’s budget. Richard Perrin, the commissioner of Rochester’s Department of Environmental Services, will be overseeing the project.

“We’re anticipating going to city council in June to get approval to retain a consultant to conduct a preliminary design,” Commissioner Perrin stated. “And an environmental assessment for the project. That will go from the summer of 2023 through mid-2025. And we’ll look to begin construction in 2026 or more likely early 2027.”

Commissioner Perrin explained the process to fill the highway would be done in phases to avoid traffic delays and resemble how Inner Loop East was filled to create leveled elevation. Then allow new homes and businesses to go up.

“We’re going to create about 22 acres of developable area,” Commissioner Perrin explained. “14 of those will be used for businesses and commercial purposes, but eight we’re setting aside for green space. We’re going to look to what makes sense in each corridor of that area because it is not uniform.”

As for the stretch of State St. up to the Main St. intersection, the City Public Works Department expects to have this project completely done in November. With expanded sidewalks and all new underground utilities that have been there since 1894.

“It’s really critical to get those upgrades to not only the street, sidewalks, bike lanes, and bus stops,” Commissioner Perrin added. “But also, to get those utilities done to increase the reliability and efficiencies in terms of what the utilities can provide. And we can’t function without water, without sewer, without telecom or electric.”

Some of those old pipes and other utilities were as deep as 20 feet below the street for crews to dig up. Commissioner Perrin said another goal in these projects is to get rid of lead pipes for the water system and replace them with different materials.

All drivers are reminded to please be prepared to see more projects out this time of year and proceed with caution by going under the speed limit and giving workers extra space to be safe.