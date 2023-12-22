ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The results are in — and by that, we mean the most searched results on Google for 2023!

News 8 has looked into what was generally the most searched topics over the past 12 months.

Damar Hamlin, who survived a cardiac arrest in the middle of the Bills vs. Bengals game last January, was the most searched subject in Rochester, according to Google’s data. Followed by ChatGPT, New York Times’ Connections game, and Temu.

Air quality was also one of the most searched results since the Canadian wildfires brought smoke across much of New York State, leading to an air quality alert for Monroe County.

The results then follow with Matthew Perry, who passed away recently, this year’s Super Bowl, Taylor Swift, and Streameast.

Top 10 terms searched on Google from Rochester region

damar hamlin chatgpt chat gpt nyt connections temu air quality near me matthew perry super bowl 2023 taylor swift streameast

News 8 also looked into different categories of search results. Here is what we found:

Business & Organizations:

The top searches for company news, events, and nonprofits

FILE – This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

missing submarine titanic submarine submarine update oceangate oscars 2023 grammy’s 2023 chatgpt chat gpt luisa moreno submarine

Entertainment & Celebrity News:

The top searches for movies, television, gaming, and celebrities

damar hamlin golden bachelor sound of freedom no hard feelings damar hamlin update starfield barbie movie scream 6 80 for brady josh allen hailee steinfeld

Concerts, events, & movies:

The top searches for local film showtimes and concerts

oppenheimer barbie showtimes great american diner 50 cent darien lake fairport music festival 2023 mario movie drake concert oppenheimer showtimes post alone darien lake coachella 2023

Restaurants & Cooking:

The top searches for restaurants, food and drinks, and “cooks”

This follows a judge siding with the developers and the town in a lawsuit earlier this year. (Photo: Dan Gross)

filipino adobo cotoletta umai revolving sushi tacos and tequila wingstop rochester ny wingstop whole foods rochester ny whole foods wing stop dalvin cook

Current Events & Pop Culture:

The top searches for miscellaneous current events and pop culture

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a monitor in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Europe’s yearslong efforts to draw up AI guardrails have been bogged down by the recent emergence of generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which have dazzled the world with their ability to produce human-like work but raised fears about the risks they pose. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

chatgpt uaw strike jesus revolution chat gpt girl scout cookies 2023 temu Oppenheimer spo chinese balloon rainbow bridge

Political News & Debates:

The top searches for Democrat & Republican news, debates, and election results

Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., participate in a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

republican debate election results 2023 gop debate republican debate 2023 turkey election tax day 2023 republican primary polls monroe county election results election day 2023 asa hutchinson

Sports Games, Athletes & News:

The top searches for sports games, athletes, and news

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sets up a play during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)