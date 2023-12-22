ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The results are in — and by that, we mean the most searched results on Google for 2023!
News 8 has looked into what was generally the most searched topics over the past 12 months.
Damar Hamlin, who survived a cardiac arrest in the middle of the Bills vs. Bengals game last January, was the most searched subject in Rochester, according to Google’s data. Followed by ChatGPT, New York Times’ Connections game, and Temu.
Air quality was also one of the most searched results since the Canadian wildfires brought smoke across much of New York State, leading to an air quality alert for Monroe County.
The results then follow with Matthew Perry, who passed away recently, this year’s Super Bowl, Taylor Swift, and Streameast.
Top 10 terms searched on Google from Rochester region
- damar hamlin
- chatgpt
- chat gpt
- nyt connections
- temu
- air quality near me
- matthew perry
- super bowl 2023
- taylor swift
- streameast
News 8 also looked into different categories of search results. Here is what we found:
Business & Organizations:
The top searches for company news, events, and nonprofits
- missing submarine
- titanic submarine
- submarine update
- oceangate
- oscars 2023
- grammy’s 2023
- chatgpt
- chat gpt
- luisa moreno
- submarine
Entertainment & Celebrity News:
The top searches for movies, television, gaming, and celebrities
- damar hamlin
- golden bachelor
- sound of freedom
- no hard feelings
- damar hamlin update
- starfield
- barbie movie
- scream 6
- 80 for brady
- josh allen hailee steinfeld
Concerts, events, & movies:
The top searches for local film showtimes and concerts
- oppenheimer
- barbie showtimes
- great american diner
- 50 cent darien lake
- fairport music festival 2023
- mario movie
- drake concert
- oppenheimer showtimes
- post alone darien lake
- coachella 2023
Restaurants & Cooking:
The top searches for restaurants, food and drinks, and “cooks”
- filipino adobo
- cotoletta
- umai revolving sushi
- tacos and tequila
- wingstop rochester ny
- wingstop
- whole foods rochester ny
- whole foods
- wing stop
- dalvin cook
Current Events & Pop Culture:
The top searches for miscellaneous current events and pop culture
- chatgpt
- uaw strike
- jesus revolution
- chat gpt
- girl scout cookies 2023
- temu
- Oppenheimer
- spo
- chinese balloon
- rainbow bridge
Political News & Debates:
The top searches for Democrat & Republican news, debates, and election results
- republican debate
- election results 2023
- gop debate
- republican debate 2023
- turkey election
- tax day 2023
- republican primary polls
- monroe county election results
- election day 2023
- asa hutchinson
Sports Games, Athletes & News:
The top searches for sports games, athletes, and news
- damar hamlin
- wimbledon 2023
- nova trampoline park
- buffalo bills schedule 2023
- bills vs bengals
- colorado football
- nfl schedule 2023
- nikki haley
- nfl draft 2023
- pga championship 2023