ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we continue to see more snowfall in our area, local leaders are reminding motorists of a couple things to keep in mind while out on the road.

With the main tip to driving safely this winter, being caution.

Ahead of heavier snowfall, Mayor Malik Evans is urging drivers to take their time to fellow drivers and pedestrians.

Mayor Evans reminded drivers they aren’t just sharing the road with fellow cars, but those walking outside and taking the bus are a key hazard to be on the lookout for. Mayor Evans added one in four residents do not have access to a car in Rochester.

The mayor also reminded property owners to clear sidewalks next to their property, and emphasized the importance of helping one another as snow piles up.

“It’s the neighborly thing to do, and it’s the courteous thing to do,” Mayor Evans said.

Mayor Evans also reminded drivers that according to City law, it is illegal to plow or shovel snow onto a city street or sidewalk.

“It is a major safety hazard to take a plowed sidewalk and repopulate it with snow,” Mayor Evans said.

Residents also have the option of tracking when their street will be plowed through the City’s Plowtrax web app, which shows the progress of City plows.

Mayor Evans also reminded residents for questions during weather events to call 311.

For more information on driving safe this winter and resources the City offers, visit their website.