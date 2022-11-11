ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Devastating…’ That’s how one board of education commissioner for the Rochester City School District describes fall assessments after testing students’ reading and math levels in kindergarten through 8th grade.

As a result, the board of education is collectively calling on ways to correct course.

Of more than 12,000 RCSD students surveyed, 41 to 42 percent are three-or-more grade levels behind in reading and math. School leaders are looking for ways to improve on shrinking that gap.

“We have to do better. Everybody has to do better,” said Rochester Teachers Association president Adam Urbanski.

According to fall assessments for a sampled group of students in kindergarten through grade 8, less than 10 percent are on grade level in math and reading.

That’s based on i-Ready testing conducted online. The results took up much of the discussion during Tuesday’s board education meeting.

“This translates not into percentages, this translates into actual babies, children, students. These are people in our community. These are the young people we’re supposed to be educating,” said BOE commissioner Camille Simmons.

“We didn’t get here overnight. This didn’t just happen this past year, or because of COVID. I think COVID has definitely had an impact. We all know that. But, we’re not also going to get out overnight,” said Shanie Keelean, RCSD chief academic officer.

Urbanski says educators are doing everything they can to help students. He also says they need support.

“These are everyday heroes. They love the students and want them to learn, but they need the support both from the district and from the families,” said Urbanski, “We’re really bleeding teachers. We’re losing teachers at a higher pace than ever before in the history of the district.”

Urbanski also says families should work to improve school attendance, which was indicated negatively in the assessment.

“This is a very devastating report, let me be clear about that. No, it didn’t happen overnight, but my concern is we need to be able to see that we’re going in the right direction,” said Ricardo Adams, BOE commissioner.

As part of Tuesday’s session, state monitor Dr. Shelley Jallow also said the board of education will vote to approve a permanent superintendent by July 1.

News 8 has reached out to RCSD for comment on the latest report, and has not heard back.