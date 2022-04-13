ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, investigators came forward with a flyer showing a picture and physical description of Salahuddin Floyd Jr., a teenager wanted in connection to the murder of 17 year old Bryson Simpson.

Police believe he is armed and dangerous, and possibly somewhere in Rochester. “We’re knocking on doors as we speak,” said U.S. Marshal Charles Salina.

Simpson was shot and killed while getting off a school bus, back in March. The two teens were classmates at Edison High School.

Paul Hawkins, former FBI agent and chairperson for Rochester Crime Stoppers, says police search for violent felons every day. His job is to collect tips from the community.

“If you want to clean up your neighborhood, give us a call,” he said.

Not every investigation rises to a level where the suspect’s image and description are released.

When this does happen, it probably means officers have been working the case for a while, and are hitting a dead-end.

“They have leads and they don’t want to show their hand right away,” said Hawkins. “They want to work the case, they want to see if they can find the individual. Once they’ve worked it hard for a couple of weeks and they’re no further ahead with locating this person, that’s when we’re asked to try to reach out to the community.”

All tips are completely anonymous. Any information leading to an arrest, gets cash reward.

“We’ve recently doubled the rewards, especially for any tips on a homicide,” he said.

Only a few investigators will know what tip itself is; so much is kept confidential for the caller’s safety.

For now, here’s what you need to know:

It’s possible Floyd Jr is “couch surfing” with close friends here in Rochester.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423–9300. You can also submit tips through the P3 Tips app.