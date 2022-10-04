ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A cannabis distribution turf war between gang members, with Kelvin Vickers at the epicenter, may have led to the killing of Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, according to investigation details released by officials Tuesday.

Members of the Rochester Police Department began an investigation into a large-scale cannabis distribution network run on local streets, but with suspected ties to Boston gangs. In the span of a month and a half, this network led to a double murder, six total shootings and two arsons, investigators say.

As a result, 18 people were arrested — 10 of which face federal charges — and 22 firearms along with nearly 140 pounds of marijuana were recovered.

“If you don’t have a sense of how dangerous these men are…,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said, “…a Boston detective was sitting in an unmarked vehicle and he was ambushed by one of their fellow gang members. The same manner in which Maz and Seng were.” Fortunately, Umbrino says, that officer escaped unharmed.

According to court documents, the mastermind behind the network was Brandon Washington. He is alleged to have solicited individuals from across the region and outside of New York to join him in Rochester with the mission of taking control of marijuana sales.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the homicide rate would be higher than it is now if we didn’t stop this,” Umbrino said.

“Officer Maz and officer Seng did not have to be down that road on that day,” Umbrino said. “They did it because they are dedicated officers who wanted to stop violence from keep happening because of this. They volunteered to protect our residents, the people of this community. They wanted to be there and that’s what they got.”

21-year-old Kelvin Vickers was arrested less than an hour after the incident occurred.

The September 27 unsealing of Vicker’s indictment revealed that he had been accused of fatally shooting Richard Collinge Jr. and Myjel Rand — and injuring a third — in the days prior to the shooting of officer Mazurkiewicz.

Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson each face a total of 19 charges for incidents spanning two days. Additionally, Vickers faces eight previously announced charges for the shooting of officer Mazurkiewicz, which were released by Monroe County District Attorney (DA) Sandra Doorley in an August 3 press conference.

According to investigators, officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner, officer Sino Seng were parked in an unmarked police surveillance vehicle as part of a murder investigation.

Investigators said a man approached the surveillance vehicle from behind, hid behind a shrub, and fired 17 rounds at the officers from 10 to 15 feet away.

Officer Seng, who exited his vehicle and returned fire at the suspect, was struck in the lower body and is in the process of recovering. A 15-year-old girl, Tamaia Walker, was also shot in the arm by a stray bullet while in her home.

Vickers is currently being held in Monroe County Jail with no option of bail. According to officials with the DA’s office, he will be arraigned on these charges on a “future date in a superior court in Monroe County.”

Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday, August 1. A funeral was held at Blue Cross Arena in his honor, where thousands paid tribute to his life.

