ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman and Republican Party nominee for governor Lee Zeldin is set to address public safety in New York during a Thursday afternoon press conference in Rochester.

The congressman will be joined by Republican Party nominee for lieutenant governor Alison Esposito. They are scheduled to speak at the intersection of Winton and Blossom Road — the same location where a smash and grab robbery inside the Tops Gas Station took place early Saturday morning.

Video camera footage obtained by News 8, shows two suspects coming out of the gas station before getting back into a silver SUV and speeding off. Rochester police responded to the location a short time later to find the front window smashed in and several items stolen.

Members of the North Winton community say the sound of a burglary alarm has become too familiar.

“Over the last year or two years, it’s gotten more frequent and more brazen in the neighborhood,” Dennis McCarthy said who has owned a family-owned business on Winton Road for the last 20 years.

According to Rep. Zeldin, his press conference is expected to detail the congressman’s ” Secure Our Streets Plan” and “slam Gov. Kathy Hochul for failing to protect the state’s public safety.”

The last time Rep. Zeldin was in Western New York, a man was arrested on federal charges for his attempt to assault the congressman with what police later described as “a black hardened plastic keychain with two sharp points designed for self-defense.”

Witnesses at the time say when the man lunged at Zeldin, AMVETS National Director Joe Chenelly tackled and restrained him, along with other bystanders at the scene.

A Pittsford man named David Jakubonis was identified as the suspect and currently faces a max penalty of 10 years in prison.

On Thursday, Gov. Hochul acted on her plan to standardize concealed carry laws across the state.

Under this new law, an applicant must:

Complete a 16-hour classroom and 2-hour live firearm safety training course

Have four character references

Provide a list of all social media accounts for the last three years

Disclose your partner or spouse as well as any other adults, and adult children in your home

Have an in-person interview

Those with concealed carry permits will have to submit recertification to the New York State Police every three years.

Rochester police is working with Tops to gather video evidence and they ask anyone in the area who also has video of this incident or any other incidents to contact them.

