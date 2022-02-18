Editor’s note: This press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Victor Saunders, the mayor’s adviser on violence prevention programs is scheduled to host a media briefing to share the next steps in condemning violence in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department continues to investigate what it labeled as the city’s seventh homicide after responding officers found a dead body inside a residence on Kohlman Street.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans named Saunders as the leader behind a new coalition of anti-violence programs during a press conference in January.

“I chose Victor because we need him now more than ever,” Evans said. “We need to make sure that neighborhoods have support so I am centralizing all the violence prevention programs under the mayor’s office. Victor will lead all efforts against violence and we will take our efforts to the next level.”

During the announcement of Saunders’ new role in the new administration, Mayor Evans addressed the third homicide of 2022 after the city saw a record 81 homicides in 2021, according to police.

“We as a community can never stop saying ‘violence is unacceptable,’” Evans said. “It has become so frequent that it’s easy for us to forget about it, but we can’t stop talking about it. However, in that talk, action must follow.”

One of the first pitches to preventing violence as the city’s new mayor was centralizing anti-violence programs. Saunders has been working on combining and announcing new programs that focus on anti-violence.

“We are going to expand and create programs that will be more meaningful than what has been done in Rochester previously,” Saunders said. “At this time we want the community to know that we are focused and nothing will distract us from taking down this violence.”

Officials have yet to announce a permanent police chief as the city’s search continues. Interim Chief, and longtime RPD veteran, David Smith was sworn into the role in October after former interim Chief Cynthia Herriott Sullivan announced her resignation the week prior. Smith became Rochester’s fourth acting police chief since September 2020 when La’Ron Singletary was fired by Mayor Lovely Warren in the aftermath of Daniel Prude’s death.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.