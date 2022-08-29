Editor’s note: This press conference was live streamed on this page at 1 a.m. A replay will be uploaded shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was joined by officials and community members Monday to ask the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for the killing of Jared Jones, a 19-year-old who died in a recent fatal hit-and-run collision on Lake Avenue.

The mayor held an afternoon press conference to discuss the incident and urge safer driving in the city. He was joined by RPD Chief David Smith and Jones’ family members.

Jared was fatally struck while riding his bicycle on August 3. The driver behind the wheel of the car that hit him fled the scene of the incident. Jared died just days before his 20th birthday.

“Our hearts are broken,” Evans said Monday. “We don’t know what caused the initial impact between the bike and the vehicle, but the decision to flee the scene was 100% purposeful.”

According to police, officers were led to the area of Lake Avenue and Burley Road just after midnight for the report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. Once at the scene, they located the local 19-year-old and quickly transported him to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Jones was pronounced dead shortly after. The 19-year-old was a 2020 School of the Arts graduate, stand-up bass player, musician, and working on starting his own record company.

Jared’s father says his son was killed while riding his bike, something he did often.

“He loved riding bikes. He loved being conscientious of the world, trying not to leave a carbon footprint. That’s why he enjoyed his bike. He was a very peaceful person who enjoyed the environment,” Frederick said.

Although it did not involve a bicycle, a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday after colliding with an SUV at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. There have been approximately four fatal hit-and-runs, non-bicyclist involved, since the death of Jones.

