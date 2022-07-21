Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is scheduled to host a press conference Thursday morning to condemn the recent spree of gun violence in the city.

The mayor will be joined by City Council President Miguel Meléndez Jr., Rochester Police Chief David Smith, Victor Saunders, Advisor to the Mayor on Violence Prevention Programs, and Dr. Shirley Green, Commissioner of the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services.

In a press release ahead of Thursday’s discussion, the mayor issued a statement regarding the violent trends in the city, calling those who take part in it “depraved cowards.”

The violence that we are witnessing can be summed up in two words: Depravity and cowardice.

A group of people in our city are shooting and killing each other over petty arguments because they lack the self-control required to settle their disputes peacefully. These shootings incite retaliatory shootings and the cycle continues until bodies are riddled with bullets and innocent bystanders are victimized.

Picking up a gun does not make someone tough or bold. Anyone can pull a trigger. A tough or bold person does not blindly fire a weapon into a crowd or house. In fact, relying on violence achieves just the opposite.

There is no courage, honor or status to be gained by shooting at another person. These are acts of depravity. These are acts of cowardice. Those who are perpetrating this violence are causing irreparable harm to themselves, their victims and the entire community.

Today, we are calling on Rochesterians to unite against these cowards. Let’s call these people what they truly are: Depraved cowards. Their reputations are not worth the lives of the people we love. Anyone who comes forward with information that could lead to an arrest and conviction is a true hero.

This comes just one day after the city’s 40th and 41st homicide this year. Two people were shot and killed Wednesday overnight when more than 40 shots hailed on Rauber Street.

At around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers say they heard multiple gunshots fired in the area, and arrived on scene at 764 North Clinton Avenue, a vacant building.

They arrived to find a chaotic scene of several people crowding the street.

“Couldn’t even tell you how many people were down here trying to make things difficult for us,” Rochester Police Captain Adam Radens said. “We’re here to help and secure the scene, it’s understandable that family and friends — they’re concerned for loved ones […] but we’re here to secure the scene and give this investigation the best chance possible.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.