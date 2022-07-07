ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has appointed David Smith as the new chief of police. The former interim is the first permanent chief to lead the department in two years.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans hosted a press conference Thursday to announce his selection for a new police chief of Rochester.

“He buys into my belief, our belief, the city council’s belief, everyone’s belief into community-first public safety,” Evans said. “He’s been tapped to take on more responsibility and it has shown that people enlist their trust in him. I’m glad he is now a permanent member of this administration.”

Chief Smith was sworn as interim chief in October of 2021 after the resignation of former interim police chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan. He has led the city’s police department since.

He served as the Deputy Chief of operations as part of Herriott-Sullivan’s command staff and has been with Rochester police since 1992.

“The process we went through to name a chief was very deliberate,” Evans said. “I spoke to possibly hundreds of people, I narrowed that list down to 25 individuals. I looked at all of them, and the entire time I was wondering, am I going to see David Smith in there? He did it, he threw his hat in the ring. Thank you, Dave.”

Rochester has not had a permanent police chief since September 2020, when La’Ron Singletary was fired after the death of Daniel Prude. Singletary announced his retirement shortly after news of Prude’s death became public, but was fired by Lovely Warren before the retirement took effect.

The mayor made his selection and other appointments to his leadership team at 9:30 a.m. Evans said the long-awaited decision would be made Thursday following a development press conference the previous day.

The city is currently on pace to match the record-setting violence seen in 2021 when Rochester recorded 81 homicides. On Tuesday, an altercation that later turned into a fight claimed the life of Willie Wofford, 24, who was shot and killed at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R Center.

According to the police department’s data portal, it marked the 37th homicide this year.

“This violence is not something we’re going to be able to arrest ourselves out of,” Chief Smith said during a January press conference.

A sworn-in date has yet to be announced by the mayor’s administration. Despite that, the former interim is due to take over chief duties effective immediately.

In addition to the appointment of a new police chief, Evans announced five new leadership hires. “They have a heart for a job that will affect the community. I want to thank these folks for stepping up. You have to put together a good team. It’s not me, it’s we.”

“These appointments are the results of careful considerations that buy the administration’s mission and values,” Evans said.

Recent history of Rochester’s Police Chief appointments

Rochester Police Interim Chief David Smith was at the helm during the city’s record-breaking year of violence when 81 homicides were recorded. Smith at the time called the increase in crime “frustrating” and something his officers “all take personally.”

The police chief said 2022 is going to be “challenging” for RPD due to the current staffing situation, with officers being subjected to extra amount of workload and stress.

“It’s something we take very seriously,” Smith said. “So much so that we made the Officer Wellness and Resiliency Unit.”

