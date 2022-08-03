Editor’s note: This press conference was live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EST. The full conference will be uploaded to this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced the grand jury indictment against Kevin Vickers Wednesday morning.

The Massachusetts man accused of shooting and killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was already indicted, but the specific charges in the indictment were not immediately announced.

Vickers, 21, has been accused of approaching the patrol vehicle of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng on Bauman Street and firing 17 rounds at the officers. Additonally, a 15-year-old girl, Tamia Walker, was shot in the arm by a stray bullet while in her home.

“The grand jury has heard evidence over the last two days,” she said about the indictment a week prior. “They have voted an indictment, and now I’m just going to consult with the family and Rochester Police Department as to when this grand jury indictment shall rise. I want to be respectful to RPD and obviously Officer Mazurkiewicz’s family.”

In the press conference, Doorley announced that Vickers has eight counts against him, which are as follows: Aggravated murder, murder in the second degree, the attempt to commit aggravated murder (against Officer Seng), attempt to commit the crime of murder in the second degree (against Officer Seng), assault in the second degree (for causing injury to Officer Seng), assault in the second degree for causing physical injury to bystander Tamaia Walker), criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree under the intent to use unlawfully, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for possession not in home or business.

The charges were not in the first degree, something that Doorley said she herself had decided as the prosecutor for this case, choosing instead to charge Vickers with aggravated murder counts.

“With aggravated murder, the court has no other option but life without the possibility of a parolee,” she explained. “He also attempted to cause the death and injury to Officer Seng — that could be consecutive time and more time.”

Doorley was joined by several other officials and community leaders including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Rochester Police Chief David Smith, President of the Locust Club Mike Mazzeo, and MCSO Sheriff Todd Baxter.

“I want to command the man and woman of the Rochester Police Department who have continued to do their job, even in the midst of their grief,” Evans said. “This is not only a nightmare for them — the Mazurkiewicz family — but it’s a nightmare for our city. But the way we drive out darkness is to bring in more light, and the way to bring light is by making sure we have justice. And I am convinced justice will be done in this case.”

The indictment had been formally filed fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference. In his remarks, Bello, too, highlighted that the day is about justice for the victims of Rochester’s ongoing “wave of violence.”

“Public safety is fundamental to the future of our city, and public safety is being challenged right now,” Bello said. “We must answer that challenge with questions. Like the mayor and district attorney, I am sickened with the amount of violence in our city… My commitment to you is to provide as many resources to our residents and keep our protectors safe.”

When asked to speak on behalf of the Rochester police union, Mazzeo said the following:

“I’ll only say this out of respect for the system to go forward in the way it should go forward: We’re going to reserve our comments. But believe me, I’d like to say some comments.”

Doorley said that Vickers has a criminal record stretching back to the age of 12 years old, when he assaulted a police officer. Additionally, he has numerous charges of possessing a weapon.

Most recently, Vickers was released from the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts at the end of May, after being charged and sentenced for carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license.

Vickers is currently being held in Monroe County Jail with no option of bail. According to officials with the DA’s office, he will be arraigned on these charges on a “future date in a superior court in Monroe County.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.