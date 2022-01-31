‘Child care needs to be as affordable as it can be’: Bello, Morelle implement changes to Monroe County’s child care

Editor’s note: A replay of this press conference is now rendering and will be uploaded as soon as possible.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle announced a number of changes to available child care programs in Monroe County on Monday.

Bello and Morelle were joined by several child care advocates and families to announce improvements to the current childcare system for local families, including decreasing the parent fee for subsidized child care.

Effective February 1st, the county will pay the parents’ childcare provider for 80 absences under each year, the maximum allowed under New York State law and four times more than the required amount.

“For too many families, access and cost of childcare can be a roadblock to the path of career success,” Bello said. “We want to ensure that no parent ever has to forego a greater opportunity because there is lack of affordable childcare.”

County officials also announced a major decrease to the parent fee for subsidized child care to 1%. That brings Monroe County’s fee at the lowest in state.

According to the county executive, that change equates to $1.1 million dollars in saving just this year and $900 in average for each local family.

“It’s more expensive to have your infant child in daycare than it is to send your teenage to college, that is an incredible burden on parents,” Bello said. “Daycare is essential and must be a priority for our entire community.”

Social services, eligibbiglity of program. Now guarantee families one full year care with very limited exceptions. 7,500 children are veing provided right now county wide.

Today’s announcement means the lowest fee for childcare, easier expedied to access of certificate, 1 year of full childcare and up to 80 absense days for a year. It is my hope that more families explore the resources in Monroe County. Childcare needs to be as affordable as it can be for our area.

This means parents who need to lose job opportunities because they cant secure child care fast enough,

Morelle:

This is about uplifting working families. Here in NY, the average cost is 12,000 a year. Data shows that a family of 2 young children, they are spending 23% of their income on childcare.

“We are decreasing cost, and the ability to ensure that providers are stabilized when it comes to income is critical. We continue to make sure this gets done, I am grateful to the county and make sure that those federal dollars are being invested here, locally, in the right way. Childcare is incredibly important.”

No wait list, available spots right now.

