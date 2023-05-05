ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video was released showing a vehicle driving on the sidewalk outside of James Monroe High School.

Rochester police say they responded to the high school just before 9:15 a.m. for reports of 50 people fighting. There were also additional calls received for a black Hyundai that was driving recklessly.

Officers say when they arrived, there was no indication of a fight, and the vehicle had already left the scene. RPD adds there were no reported injuries. Anyone with information on the identity of the vehicle and its operators are asked to call 911.

The video shows a black car speeding on the sidewalk towards individuals walking on the sidewalk, who then run out of the way of the vehicle’s path. The vehicle then drove back onto the road and away from the scene.

There were no reports that anyone was injured and police have not confirmed if the vehicle was stolen.

RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso released a statement regarding the incident:

“I am horrified that, once again, a stolen car was driven extremely recklessly at one of our schools, endangering the lives of our students and staff. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, yet it serves as a stark reminder of the impact that these serious crimes have on our community.“

“I am working with Mayor Evans and the Rochester Police Department and am doing everything in my power to ensure the safety of our school community.“

“These continued incidents have a significant impact on our students and staff. We urge anyone with information about this incident or any other criminal activity in our community to come forward and report it to the RPD.“

This incident comes weeks after a stolen Kia SUV was driving across the sidewalks and lawns of Franklin High School. There were no arrests in that incident.

