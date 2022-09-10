ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four separate “March On for Brain Injury” walks kicked off Saturday morning across New York State.

At 10 a.m. sharp, walkers in Rochester, Hudson Valley, Long Island, and New York City stepped off to raise awareness and support for traumatic brain injuries.

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) occur when the brain experiences a sudden trauma — such as a concussion, or a sudden decrease in oxygen to the brain — that causes damage. TBIs can range from mild to severe, and damages can last from a few days to years.

The walkers (alongside some virtual participants) showed support and solidarity for those suffering from TBIs.

Prior to the walk, the Brain Injury Association of New York, State recognized their annual honoree. This year, Kelly Thune was the honoree.

Thune, who experienced a brain injury in 2017, now works to educate people on TBIs, and published a book about her experience.