ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary Day didn’t see a whole lot of voter turnout according to Lisa Nicolay with the Board of Elections. But this election can be a tough sell.

“Yeah, so, unfortunately, some people think that there’s only a presidential election so you just vote every four years, they don’t understand that you vote every year,” she said.

Yet these elections can truly show democracy at work. Your ‘say’ carries a lot of weight.

“Some of these races are going to be determined by a dozen votes or less even,” she said.

And this election did have some notes to take away for November. Like the situation at Pinnacle Apartments. Voters there usually vote directly in the building, which doubles as a polling station. But not this year. Redistricting caused a shakeup.

“The building got traded from legislative district 23 to legislative district 24 – so those voters got put with the other voters in 24 which is down the block,” she said.

Conistine Deese lives at Pinnacle, and has voted here for years. She was told to go down the road to School No. 35.

“I went to the 35 School to take a vote. And they told me I wasn’t in the system.” She didn’t vote. Neither did Mr. Banks.

“Yeah, I had problems. They wouldn’t let us vote in the building,” said Banks.

Will this get fixed for November? Cybil Stribling’s not too sure. “MMMM….. I surely don’t,” she said.

Nicolay says so much happened with re-districting, this fell through the cracks a bit, but next election, this will be remedied.

“We are going to try and make that a little easier,” she said, adding either residents will be able to vote there, or there will be some closer opportunities.