ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you see these locks around your community, they just might have a deeper meaning.

Folks in the Lewis Street community handed them out Saturday as part of their “Lockdown the violence” event. The goal is for people to attach the locks to their fences as a symbol of their commitment to ending violence our region.

The locks also serve as a reminder of loved ones who have been lost.

“We want to put a lockdown on violence and make sure that we stand together as one community and one city fighting against violence,” Volunteer Nancy Maciuska told News 8.

First responders were also in attendance at the event, something organizers say is crucial to building trust within the community.

The Lewis Street neighborhood will be holding more events this summer, aimed at creating solutions for violence.