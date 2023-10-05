ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Community Resource Collaborative announced a new pledge campaign called “Violence Stops Here” Thursday.

Part of their plan is to provide resources, a variety of workshops, and community outreach programs to help those most in need.

Organizers say it’s an alternative to the violence plaguing the City of Rochester, but for it to work, CRC CEO Anthony Hall says the entire community must get involved.

“The response to violence is not just saturation from a law enforcement lens. It’s saturation from a community lens,” Hall said. “Our people are sick and they’re not sick because they’re well off. They’re sick because they’re not well off. They’re crying out for help and we need to make sure to bring the resources to the people. And that’s what this is about.”

The first workshop will be held at East High School on October 19 at 6:00 p.m.