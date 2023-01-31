Dr. William Dávila, the new CEO and president of Villa of Hope (Photo/Villa of Hope)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope announced that they have named Dr. William A. Dávila as president and CEO of the nonprofit organization.

Dr. Dávila first began work in Springfield, Massachusetts as the vice president of the Clinical Services for the Center of Human Development. Afterward, he became the CEO of The Children’s Study Home — a nonprofit focusing on the needs of at-risk children and families.

Dr. Dávila also has a master’s degree in Social Work from Boston College and earned his doctorate from the University of Hartford. He is a licensed social worker in Massachussetts and Connecticut.

The organization hired Dr. Dávila afer JK Executive Strategies identified him for the role.

“We are excited to bring Dr. Dávila to Rochester to lead the Villa of Hope in its next chapter,” said board chair Christopher Bell. “Dr. Dávila’s decades of experience will be vital in continuing the Villa of Hope’s mission of helping individuals and families rebuild relationships, recover potential, and renew hope for their future.”

Bell also acknowledged that Dr. Dávila is replacing former CEO Cristina Gullo, who has served with the Villa of Hope since 2010.

“The Villa of Hope Board would also like to recognize and thank Christina Gullo for her twelve years of dedicated and successful leadership of Villa of Hope,” Bell said. “She has done a tremendous job positioning the Villa for its next chapter and the Rochester community is better because of her leadership.”

The Villa of Hope is an organization that focuses on helping children and adults who struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse through education, treatment, and a variety of services. To learn more about Villa of Hope, you can visit their website here.