ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crowd gathered in Rochester Thursday night to mourn the death of Todd Novick, who was fatally shot by Rochester police on Christmas Eve.

Police shot Novick December 24 on Murray Street as he ran away.

As several agencies investigate, some say police reforms are needed along with systemic changes to address the way people who are homeless are treated.

Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude —another man killed as a result of an interaction with police in 2020— was among those who participated in the vigil for Novick. Those who knew Novick expressed their condolences, and spoke about his struggles to find permanent housing.

Officer-worn camera footage shows the 46 year old man running away from police. The officer involved orders him to drop a weapon and begins shooting.

It was later determined that Novick had a fake gun.

The state attorney general, Rochester Police Department, and the Rochester Police Accountability Board are all conducting investigations into the shooting.