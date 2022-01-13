Local emergency veterinary clinic removes overnight hours of operation

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services, a Henrietta-based veterinary clinic that offers 24/7 care, announced it will be removing its overnight hours beginning Monday.

VSES officials made the announcement to staff Wednesday and the new hours of operation are set to go into effect on January 17.

Clinic officials say cite staff shortages and a growing demand for service in the community as reasons for the change — eliminating the only option for overnight emergency service in the area. It also means that local pet owners facing an overnight emergency may need to travel to Buffalo or Syracuse for care.

“This is an industry challenge that is being felt in this community,” a representative for the clinic said in a statement to News 8 Thursday.

VSES officials say they hope to expand hours back to 24/7 services once they are able to do so.

The clinic, located at 825 White Spruce Road, was founded as Veterinary Specialists of Rochester in 1988 with the Animal Hospital of Pittsford and 10 years later moved to its own facility at its current location. It began offering 24/7 animal care back in 2000, in conjunction with Animal Emergency Service, when the two oranizations rebranded to its current name.

Rebecca Lafebvre says VSES saved her 6-month-old puppy’s life back in July when the dog ate some raw pretzel dough. She says had the clinic not been there, it’s likely her pet wouldn’t have made it. She’s worried that if something like that were to happen again, her pet not might able to make it for the hourlong drive to Buffalo or Syracuse.

The new hours of operation for VSES, beginning Monday, will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A statement Thursday from Rochester Hope for Pets, a local non-profit, said:

“Rochester Hope for Pets is not directly affiliated with VSES as we function to help pets in need financially when people apply. VSES is at a critical point with staffing. It is unfortunate for the community and the patients affected, but this is the issue affecting most of the veterinary profession nationally. They working on solutions and hopefully this will be a short term issue. “