ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Animal Services Center on Verona Street closed to walk-in visitors and new animals Thursday due to what city officials called a “health concern” among the shelter’s dog population.
The city did not share any information about the nature of the concerns.
The shelter is expected to reopen by August 1.
Those seeking services in the meantime are advised:
- Call (585) 428-7274 if seeking lost pets, or click here and click here to check the databases
- To seek help for a found pet, click here and click here for resources
- Call (585) 223-1330 if you are considering giving up a pet, click here for home placement resources, or click here to contact Lollypop Farm