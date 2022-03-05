ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Only 7 percent orthopedic surgeons in the U-S are women, but the University of Rochester’s Medical Center is looking to change that.

The medical center held a career day Saturday for high school girls who are interested in medicine and engineering.

Students got hands-on experience with simulating orthopedic surgery procedures, setting fractures, suturing wounds, and more. The event gave young women early exposure to orthopedic work allowing the students to consider it as a career choice.

“I’m trying to figure out what path in the medical field do I really want to take and I feel like this program definitely gave me the opportunity to figure that out. And figure do I really want to be in orthopedics? Especially since there are less women in orthopedics.” Luanys Rivera, a junior at East High School said.

The program was a part of the Perry Initiative, a nationwide effort to get more women involved in STEM careers.