RTA president Adam Urbanski says RCSD faces more than 350 teacher vacancies this upcoming school year. (News 8 photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski won his bid for reelection.

Urbanski, who has been a leading voice amid calls for increased security in the Rochester City School District, won in a 1,354 to 511 vote against Audrey Sowell.

John Pavone will serve as first vice president, with Margaret Sergent as second vice president.

