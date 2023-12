ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester has purchased the East End Garage downtown.

The university said in a statement Thursday that this doesn’t mean anything will change for customers. It will remain open to the public. They also said the parking rates at the garage will remain the same through 2024.

This is another step in the city’s plan to sell its parking garages. The Court Street and Washington Square garages were sold last year.