ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marks two years since the death of Daniel Prude.

“It’s still traumatizing, that’s a pain you can never shake,” said Joe Prude, Daniel’s brother.

Joe recalls learning about the night his brother was naked and in distress. It was a cold night in March. Officers restrained Prude – in an encounter the public would learn about seven months later.

“That video plays over in my head 24/7,” he said.

Prude died a week after the event. The medical examiner, ruled his death a homicide, citing “asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint” as an immediate cause.

Since then, the family has been working with lawmakers like Assemblymember Harry Bronson, to pass Daniel’s Law.

What it would do?

“Hopefully prevent this tragedy from happening again,” he said. “A response that emphasizes compassion and care, and de-emphasizes the use of force and control.”

The bill requires only mental health professionals to respond in these types of crises and substance abuse calls. Police would only show up if an individual poses threat towards others.

“We’re going to require you at the state level to go over all the assets you have, the ability to respond, do you have mental health crises,” said Bronson.

The process of moving this forward takes time. “We’ve got to talk to a lot of people, bring them on board, listen to their input,” he said.

The goal is to hold accountability, and improve the way incidents get reported.

Bronson says no other family should go through what Daniel Prude’s family experienced; so long as there’s more treatment, and care.

Bronson says he has confidence the bill will pass. Counsels, would be funded through the state and localities.