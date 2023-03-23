ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teenagers were stabbed during a fight in Rochester Thursday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman walked into St. Mary’s Hospital around 6:00 p.m. and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A third person who accompanied them to the hospital had not been stabbed.

According to police, a group of people met near Aberdeen Street and Woodbine Avenue to fight leading up to the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.