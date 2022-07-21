ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief David Smith was joined by Mayor Malik Evans to provide an update Friday on the police officer that was killed during a shooting in Rochester.

According to the chief, 29-year veteran officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in a shooting ambush along Bauman Street Thursday.

“I was asked by a reporter, how dangerous is it out there for the officers of the Rochester Police Department? “Every day, the men and women of this department leave their home, not knowing if they will return home at the end of their shift,” Chief Smith said during a Friday morning press conference with tears in his eyes.

Misercawix was one of two officers who were shot Thursday. His partner, Rochester police officer Sino Seng was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive.

A woman bystander was also shot and was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We will do everything we can to bring whoever is responsible for this heinous act to justice,” Chief Smith said. “We cannot forget that despite this horrific lost to our family, the men and women are battling for our lives right now as we speak.”

Rochester police have yet to identify the suspect (s) responsible for this fatal shooting. An investigation is currently underway with further updates expected throughout Friday afternoon.

The death of RPD officer Mazurkiewicz comes less than one day after the city issued a gun violence state of emergency following an increase in city violence, primarily driven by shootings.

According to the mayor, the order will be revisited every five days starting Thursday, July 21. The mayor also mentioned that he can choose to shut down a particular street.

“When I came into the office people told me ‘oh you can’t just talk about the violence, you have to talk about the good stuff too,’” Evans said. “We have a lot of good stuff, but I promised Rochester that I would be transparent. We do not want to hold people hostage, but this affects everyone. We have a wart in our city.”

Police say officer Mazurkiewicz and partner Sino Seng were patrolling in the area of Bauman Street around 9:15 p.m. when at least one male approached them and opened fire.

One officer was taken to Rochester General Hospital. The other was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said one of the officers was critically wounded. Sources later confirmed that the officer passed away.

“Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day,” Evans said. “They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders.”

UPDATE: Mayor Evans is addressing tonight’s incident, and confirms one of the two RPD officers is critically injured. This, less than 12 hours after a state of emergency was issued. City to offer more updates in the morning. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/UtQBou7BeX — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) July 22, 2022

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary released a statement overnight, saying:

“As the former Police Chief, my heart is hurting and I am thinking of the men and women of the RPD after learning that two former colleagues were shot during a detail on Bauman Street, killing one and injuring another. These brave heroes were doing their job protecting the citizens of our city and were viciously attacked by a coward who has no regard for human life. Our city is under siege, and we must stand with those who have sworn an oath to serve and protect us. Join me in praying for all the men and women of the Rochester Police Department and especially for the two heroes who knowingly put themselves in harm’s way in service to our city and its citizens.”

SWAT teams, members of Rochester police and state police were searching areas adjacent to the scene of the shooting into early Friday morning.

At around 5:40 a.m., authorities were seen handcuffing a suspect on Joseph Avenue. It was later reported by police that the action was not related to Thursday’s shooting.

News 8 crew members on scene said patrols have been going door-to-door across the morning hours in search of suspects. Police units will continue monitoring areas surrounding Bauman Street in a bid to locate a potential suspect. News 8 will provide coverage of the latest developments as they arrive.

NOW: Police handcuffing a man in a white shirt on Joseph Ave.



Again, police haven’t officially told us if any suspects are in custody or how many suspects there are. ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/pzAHzm6iQR — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 22, 2022

Overnight Scene on Bauman Street

We’ve moved closer to the scene at Joseph Ave. & Zimbrich St. and are awaiting a media briefing from RPD. Have seen assistance from MCSO, Greece PD, Irondequoit PD. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JggDKu2ERs — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) July 22, 2022

Large presence of RPD cruisers and officers right outside of Strong’s Emergency dpt for the last hour pic.twitter.com/tH0SjtMS9z — Mariah Whitmoyer (@mariahWROC) July 22, 2022

An RTS bus just dropped off more law enforcement to the scene on Joseph Ave. are is still blocked off fire several blocks around the area. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/8nmfN50Unj — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 22, 2022

Statement from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

