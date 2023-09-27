ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two homes nearly one mile apart were struck by gunfire within a minute in Rochester Wednesday night.

Police were called to Stout Street at 9:35 p.m., where investigators said they found a home that had been shot multiple times. Inside, a 31-year-old man, 26-year-old woman, 6-year-old girl, and 3-year-old boy were uninjured.

At 9:36 p.m. officers were called to nearby Pennsylvania Avenue, where another house had been shot. A 48-year-old woman inside was unharmed.

Police said the incidents did not appear to be related, despite their proximity.