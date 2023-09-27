ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have pleaded guilty to assault after a shooting they were involved in left a 3-year-old in Rochester badly hurt.

Late last September in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, 35-year-old Travis Lewis and 17-year-old Justin Rhynes were involved in a shootout.

Marlo Joseph, sitting in a car seat in a parked vehicle nearby, was caught in the crossfire. He was taken to the hospital, where the community gathered a short time later for a tribute ride to celebrate his recovery and show support.

The suspects were identified within days.

Rhynes, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Prosecutors say he will be sentenced to five years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Lewis pleaded guilty to those charges as well as manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Isaiah Fleming. Fleming, 24, was found dead by police last September at a Joseph Avenue convenience store.

Lewis also pleaded guilty to a gun offense from 2021. In total prosecutors say he is expected to spend 27 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision.

“Travis Lewis had no concerns about risking the lives of many by shooting illegally possessed firearms,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Wednesday. “As a predicate felon, Travis Lewis knew what the consequences of his actions would be when he took the shot and killed Isaiah Fleming, and almost killed a toddler.”

Lewis and Rhynes are scheduled to be sentenced for the shooting on October 27. Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced for the homicide on October 30.