ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A juvenile male was taken into custody, and two young victims hospitalized, after a stabbing in Rochester Friday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Hillside on Monroe Avenue around 6:00 p.m. They took the young suspect into custody without incident.

The two other juveniles were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they would not release more information due to the ages of all involved.