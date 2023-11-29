ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested and accused of buying stolen items from “serial shoplifters” and reselling them from a Rochester pawn shop.

Prosecutors say Mark Remein, 41, and Derek Verna, 44, knowingly bought the stolen items from shoplifters for around 30% of their retail value, then resold the products on eBay. Investigators said the two sold around 8,100 “new” items over the past three years, making roughly $497,842 for the sales. That money was deposited into bank accounts using the names of third parties, allegedly to avoid detection.

Police began investigating the two in February, 2022, after Home Depot security followed a shoplifter to the West Ridge Connections pawn shop on West Ridge Road. A store security manager later entered the store, where investigators say the stolen merchandise could be seen behind a counter.

Secondhand dealers are required to report purchases from individuals in an online database called LeadsOnline. Investigators said none of the stolen merchandise was entered into that system.

Investigators determined suspected shoplifters sold new, boxed merchandise at West Ridge Connections “on a regular basis.” Some of those sellers were seen attempting to buy drugs immediately after making those sales, investigators said.

Police made 15 controlled sales of 37 items during their investigation. In one case they allegedly sold three new, boxed Google Nest thermostats worth $567 to Verna for $100. They were then listed on eBay for $124.99 each.

Remein and Verna were charged with committing and conspiring to commit wire fraud, interstate transportation and sale of stolen property, and money laundering. They face a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.