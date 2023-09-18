ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were arrested after an armed robbery left a man with life-altering injuries in Rochester.

Police were called to Monroe Avenue around 1:00 p.m. on August 26 for the report of a shooting. They found a man in his 30s who had been shot at least once. He was hospitalized and treated for serious injuries.

Investigators said the man was shot during an attempted robbery. According to police, two people entered the victim’s apartment, shot at him multiple times, then fled.

Police identified the suspects as Justin Mobley and Kentavius Clark, both 25.

The United States Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force found Clark on Bartlett Street in Rochester Thursday. Police said he had a loaded handgun in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

Police found Mobley om South Plymouth Avenue in Rochester Saturday. They said he tried to run from officers and was arrested with help from a K9 unit. Police said he also had a loaded handgun when he was arrested.

Clark and Mobley were taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with attempted murder, assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.