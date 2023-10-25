ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police arrested two people in connection to a shooting on Oakman Street, and two others accused of carrying illegal handguns into a store.

The shooting happened on the morning of September 1. A woman in her 20s was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they identified two suspects: Breajah Robinson, 20; and Taivon Phipps, 25. Robinson was arrested during a traffic stop on September 9 and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Phipps was arrested Tuesday, in a store on North Street. According to police, Phipps was with an adult and a 16-year-old boy, all of whom were carrying loaded handguns.

Phipps was charged with assault, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property. Police say the handgun he’d been carrying was stolen, and he was not allowed to have a gun at all due to previous robbery and attempted promotion of prison contraband convictions.

Johnnie Williams, 27, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he was on parole for a robbery conviction.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.