ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple children and adults were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a South Avenue apartment building Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 16-unit building shortly after 6:00 p.m. Thanks to a working smoke alarm system, residents were already evacuating by the time crews arrived.

The first firefighters on scene saw smoke coming from the third floor of the building. They issued a second alarm due to the size of the building, calling more responders to help out.

The Rochester Fire Department said 35 firefighters ultimately responded to the incident. They searched the building to confirm no one was left inside.

It took just over 20 minutes to put the fire out. Fire damage was limited to a single third-floor apartment, with smoke and heat damage to all apartments on the third floor. Those apartments were all declared uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced families. No one was injured. The RFD Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.