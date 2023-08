ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews spent Wednesday evening clearing the road after a tractor trailer got stuck beneath the St. Paul Street railroad bridge in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department said the truck was “significantly jammed” under the bridge and had to be taken apart “piece by piece” to be removed.

No one was injured.

The Rochester Fire Department checked the structural integrity of the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.