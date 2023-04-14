ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — April marks Donate Life month, which honors organ donors and recipients around the country. Those in Rochester joined in on the recognition Friday.

Donors and their family members gathered at Strong Memorial Hospital for a flag raising ceremony. Some gave speeches, reflecting on the impact this program has had on their lives.

Transplant recipients, and hospital teams were also in attendance. They say the value of organ donation is almost indescribable.

“Everything. I mean it’s my life,” Organ Recipient Zachary Grey said. “I mean I really got my life back. They call it the gift of life and that’s really what it was because it’s why I’m here today.”

Organ donors and recipients each took a turn slowly raising the flag high above the Kornberg Medical Research Building.