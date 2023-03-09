ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tops Friendly Markets announced Thursday the company is expanding its program with Flashfood to 18 Rochester stores.

Flashfood, according to a statement from Tops, is a digital marketplace that provides shoppers with access to heavily discounted food that is nearing its best-by date.

The expansion will hit stores with locations in Albion, Avon, Canandaigua, Farmington, Greece, Hamlin, Henrietta, Hilton, Irondequoit, Ontario, Spencerport, Walworth, and Waterloo.

Tops said in their statement that since they first introduced the program in August 2020, Tops and Flashfood have saved shoppers more than $2.4 million on their grocery bills, while also diverting over 985,000 pounds of food from reaching landfill.

They add that the food saved amounts to over 350,000 family meals. With this expansion, Tops and Flashfood expect to hit one million pounds of food waste saved in the coming weeks.

More than 2.5 million users have turned to Flashfood as a way to save up to 60 percent off high-quality items nearing their best-by date — this includes meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits, and vegetables.

Shoppers looking to use Flashfood can browse and buy the discounted food items directly through their app, and then pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating local Tops store.

