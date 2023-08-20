ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A top-prize winning ticket for Saturday’s TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing was purchased in Rochester, the New York State Lottery announced Sunday morning.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket, which is worth over $19,000, was bought at the Wegmans store on Chili Avenue.

Around this time last month, it was announced that five Powerball tickets that were worth $1 million were sold in New York State. One of these tickets was purchased at a Wegmans store in Auburn. The winning $1 billion Powerball ticket was bought in California around this time as well.

The next TAKE 5 drawing will take place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.