ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested Friday in connection to a Rochester murder from 2022.

According to investigators, Tyrone Sanders, Jeyzon Cotton, and India Barr-Blount attempted to rob 42-year-old Kailee White Sr. on Jay Street on July 30. Police say Barr-Blount, who was 17 at the time, tricked White into stopping his car around 7:20 that morning. They say Sanders, also 17 at the time, and Cotton, 19, snuck up from behind with handguns.

Investigators believe Cotton shot White in the head during the attempted robbery, killing him instantly. They say White did not know any of the suspects or resist the robbery attempt.

Sanders was arrested Friday in Niagara Falls, where police say he moved immediately following the murder. Barr-Blount and Cotton were both arrested in Rochester.

All three suspects were charged with murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted robbery in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Sanders and Barr-Blount, who were 17 at the time of the murder, were arraigned and taken to the Rush Juvenile Detention Center. Cotton is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.