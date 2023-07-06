ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in Rochester.

The ticket was purchased at Wegmans on Calkins Road for the drawing that took place Wednesday evening.

This is the second time this week that a third-prize-winning ticket was sold around the Rochester area. A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was bought at the Wegmans store on Eastern Boulevard in Canandaigua.

The Powerball jackpot is currently valued at $590 million, with a cash value of $304.8 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday evening.